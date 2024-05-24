Root Awakening: Water Buddhist Pine regularly to ensure it does not dry out

Ensure Buddhist Pine is evenly watered and not allowed to dry out
Why are some of the leaves of this plant turning brown?
Gary Tim
The plant is a Buddhist Pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus).
How big is the pot used to grow the plant? Potted plants need to be watered regularly so they do not dry out. The drying out of the roots can cause the roots to become damaged and die. This will prevent the plant from being able to uptake water properly and its aerial parts can be affected adversely.
Frequent winds and sunny conditions in a high-rise environment can dry out the growing media, so checks need to be made to ensure the plant’s water needs are met.
Prune the brown leaves and dead branches. Water your plant thoroughly each time. The frequency may need to be increased during the hot season.
Hand-pollinate brinjal flowers to encourage fruit production
Although my brinjal plant has flowers occasionally, why does it not bear fruit?
Ronald Lim
It appears that you are living in a high-rise apartment where natural pollinators are usually absent. As such, you will have to hand-pollinate the flowers of your brinjal plant to encourage fruit production.
You can use an electric toothbrush to help distribute the pollen. There are numerous videos available online that you can watch and learn how to do so.
Ensure that your plant does not suffer from moisture stress. Water it regularly to keep the root zone moist. Allowing your plant to dry out excessively or sit in water can lead to stress that can cause flowers to be aborted.
Plant may be infested by sap-sucking pests
There are white substances on the leaves and brown stuff on the branches of this plant. Why is this so?
Claire Ho
A close-up photograph of the issue will help to pinpoint the pests that are affecting your plant.
In general, from the description given, your plant may be infested with mealy bugs or scale insects. These two pests are commonly found on the branches of plants. They suck sap from the plant, which will weaken it with time.
First, consider using a strong jet of water to wash the pests off the plant. Next, apply summer oil pesticide, which is available for sale in local nurseries. Ensure that there is complete pesticide coverage of the entire plant. Repeat the application regularly to keep pest populations low.
Finally, give your plant sufficient sunlight for it to grow healthily.
Tiger-tooth Aloe can be propagated via stem-cuttings
What is this plant? How tall can it grow and is there a need to repot it into a bigger pot?
Ang Guat Hong
The plant is commonly known as the Tiger-tooth Aloe (Aloe juvenna). The leaf margins are curling inwards, which indicate a lack of water. Although the aloe is drought-tolerant, it should be given the sufficient water it requires. Allow the growing media to dry out slightly before watering again.
Also, the leaves appear rather elongated, which is a sign of a lack of sunlight. Ensure that the plant is grown in a location where it can get at least six hours of direct sunlight daily to stay compact and attractive.
Finally, this plant can be propagated via stem-cuttings.
The tall growth can be cut and the cut end should be allowed to dry and heal – leave it in a shaded corner for a week or so. Once the wound has healed, you can plant it in a pot of well-draining media.
The current clump of plant can benefit from being grown in a slightly larger pot. Do not move it into an overly large container – too much growing media can store a large amount of moisture that does not dry out fast enough. This can be detrimental to succulents as wet feet can cause the plant to rot.
Philodendron looks like it is lacking water
What is this creeper and how do I care for it? I mist and water it daily, and it shrivelled suddenly. What can I do to revive it?
Lim Cheng Teck
The plant is a Philodendron. From its curled-up leaves, it is lacking water. When you water, ensure that you water the growing media thoroughly to moisten the root zone. Allow the root zone to dry out slightly before watering again. Misting just the leaves do not provide sufficient water to hydrate the plant.
This plant species is a climber. The plant produces aerial roots along the nodes found on the stem. You can transfer the plant to a larger pot and install a sphagnum moss pole. Place the stem against the moss pole and tie it onto the pole. Moisten the moss found inside the pole. This will encourage the aerial roots to grow into moss.
Ensure that your plant is grown under filtered sunlight. The Philodendron is not an indoor plant and will not do well if grown in deep shade. The lack of light and constant wet feet can cause the roots to rot, causing the plant not to be able to take up water. As a result, it will wilt.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.