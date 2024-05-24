Root Awakening: Water Buddhist Pine regularly to ensure it does not dry out

Ensure Buddhist Pine is evenly watered and not allowed to dry out



Why are some of the leaves of this plant turning brown?

Gary Tim

The plant is a Buddhist Pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus).

How big is the pot used to grow the plant? Potted plants need to be watered regularly so they do not dry out. The drying out of the roots can cause the roots to become damaged and die. This will prevent the plant from being able to uptake water properly and its aerial parts can be affected adversely.

Frequent winds and sunny conditions in a high-rise environment can dry out the growing media, so checks need to be made to ensure the plant’s water needs are met.

Prune the brown leaves and dead branches. Water your plant thoroughly each time. The frequency may need to be increased during the hot season.

Hand-pollinate brinjal flowers to encourage fruit production

Although my brinjal plant has flowers occasionally, why does it not bear fruit?

Ronald Lim