Root Awakening: Umbrella Tree sapling needs bigger pot to grow

What plant is this? Does it need a bigger place to grow?

Wong Mun Wai

Your plant is commonly called the Umbrella Tree and its botanical name is Heptapleurum actinophyllum. At its current size, the sapling can be grown in the pot shown in the picture, which will limit its growth.

However, it can grow into a large tree if it has enough soil volume. Large specimens are planted in Singapore's parks and gardens. As the roots of the plant fill the pot, it will need to be watered more regularly as it will dry out faster.

