Root Awakening: The common Alstonia tree produces scented flowers

Alstonia tree in backyard is commonly seen in Singapore

This tree in my back garden grew 7m to 8m tall in two years. What is it? Are there such trees in Singapore and is it an invasive species?

Victor Liu

The tree looks like an Alstonia and is not considered an invasive plant here. A closer examination is required to ascertain the exact species.

Pulai Penipu Paya (Alstonia angustifolia) and Indian Pulai (Alstonia scholaris) are two common species of the genus that are planted in local landscapes. They are grown for their tiered appearance and scented flowers.

Your Alstonia could have grown from one of these trees’ seeds, which are very light and dispersed by wind.

Fiddle-leaf fig may have been burnt by pesticide or fertiliser