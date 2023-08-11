Root Awakening: Surinam Purslane is a leafy vegetable

Please advise why my plants’ leaves have brown tips. Plant 1 (on the shelf) is exposed to bright shade at the balcony and its new leaves are light green with yellow spots, while Plant 2 (in the white pot) is indoors. Both are watered with a mix of orange-peel enzyme and water, and fertilised fortnightly.

Janis Tan

Plant 1 is an Anthurium cultivar. The yellow spots could be a sign of fungal disease, which can occur if a plant is grown in a site that has poor air circulation.

Position the plant in an airy location where it can get filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily, and where slight air movement will keep the leaves dry.

Alternatively, check if the plant is infested with spider mites, which are small, sap-sucking pests that cause numerous yellow spots to appear. These can be washed away with a jet of water or sprayed with the pesticide abamectin.

Plant 2 is a Philodendron cultivar. Note that the build-up of certain nutrients in the reservoir of your hydroculture pot can cause your leaf tips to burn. Flush out the nutrient solution periodically to reduce the likelihood of this occurring.

Lady Palm is a common local species