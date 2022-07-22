Root Awakening: Succulents need gritty growing media and direct sunlight

Succulents need gritty growing media and direct sunlight

My succulent keeps dying. I have changed the watering pattern and placed it in a well-lit spot, but to no avail. What is wrong?

Rithanya K.S.

Depending on the succulent species, your plant needs at least four hours a day of direct sunlight. Succulents are sun-loving plants and the heat from the sun helps to dry their growing media, thereby preventing disease and rot due to wet feet.

As it is often rainy in Singapore, it is better to grow such plants in a sheltered spot so the root zone does not get wet. Try growing your plant in a gritty mix of pumice, lava sand and perlite. Such a porous mix will promote drainage and aeration.

In the picture, the growing mix appears to be based on organic matter such as cocopeat and peat moss. This is a water-retentive mix that is generally unsuitable for growing succulents in the tropics.

Nappy tree is native to Singapore