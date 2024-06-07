Root Awakening: Succulent needs porous growing mix

Plant requires sunny spot, well-draining soil
I water my succulent plant once a week and have placed it near a west-facing window, but the plant does not seem to be doing well after two months. What is wrong?
Kathleen Ong
Your succulent has dried up or rotted, and cannot be saved.
In general, such rosette succulents require at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to grow well. The lack of sunlight will result in weak plants that are prone to pest infestations and disease.
Your plant’s growing mix appears to be rich in organic matter. Such mixes have fine components that compact and retain too much moisture, which will lead to rot. In the future, grow succulents in an aerated mix of pumice, perlite and other aggregates.
A plant grown in an aerated mix, and placed in a sunny location, may need to be watered at least once a week. Although such succulents are drought-tolerant, do not let them dry out for a prolonged period. They still need water, so let them dry out only slightly before watering again.
Also, note that some succulent cultivars fare better in a cooler environment.
Foliage plants need more sun
My two plants have started shedding their leaves over the last two weeks. They are watered sparingly and kept in a corridor with indirect light. One plant has developed white spots and its stem has thinned. What is wrong?
Chris Yap
Due to the poor state of the palm plant in the first picture, it cannot be accurately identified. The other plant is the Guiana Chestnut (Pachira aquatica).
Both plants are showing poor vigour and weak, floppy growth, which are signs that they are not getting enough light – likely because the parapet wall is blocking sunlight. Expose them to direct sunlight for four to six hours a day.
There is no such thing as an indoor plant – all green plants have chlorophyll and need sunlight to photosynthesise. Some plants are more tolerant of, or better adapted to, growing under low light conditions, but most do not thrive in deep shade.
Plant could be a citrus species
I found this plant growing in one of my pots. What is it?
Mah Yoke Yoong
This plant could be a citrus species. Take a small portion of a leaf and crush it, then sniff to see if it produces any scent. Citrus leaves contain aromatic essential oils.
It could be a lime, as some cultivars are spineless.
Orchid may have bacterial disease
My orchid’s leaves show signs of damage. What is wrong and how do I treat it? Also, what is the other plant? It is watered weekly and misted daily, but does not seem to be growing.
Gan Sing Hai
Your Dendrobium orchid may be suffering from a bacterial leaf spot disease, which is usually water-borne. Let the leaves dry by giving the plant ample sunlight and air circulation. The infected portions are permanent.
Alternatively, your plant may have been injured by a chemical fertiliser or pesticide used in too high a dosage. If so, reduce the concentration and frequency of each application. Also, spray the plant during a cooler time of the day to reduce the likelihood of injuring the leaves, which can happen during hot days with intense sunlight.
Finally, do not overwater your orchid. Excessive water can lead to oedema, which will cause the leaf tissues to swell and rupture, leading to open wounds that can be easily infected.
The other plant cannot be accurately identified, as it lacks visible morphological features – such as leaves, flowers or fruit – in its current condition.
Indian Jujube’s flowering habit can affect fruit production
Is this the green jujube plant? It bore fruit when I bought it, but has only flowered since it was repotted. What can I do?
Audrey Quek
The flowers of the Indian Jujube (Ziziphus mauritiana) are pollinated by insects such as bees, flies and ants. Limit your use of pesticides and grow pollinator-attracting plants to attract these insects to your garden.
This plant has complex pollination and fruit production biology. Depending on the cultivar, it can release pollen at different times of the day. Single plants may be able to bear fruit on their own, while others produce fruit only after cross-pollination with another variety with a dissimilar flowering habit.
Without knowing the cultivar, it can be difficult to address the lack of fruit production. Observe your plant’s flowering pattern and look for another variety with a different habit. Grow both plants near each other in a pollinator-friendly environment to increase the chances of fruit production.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
