Root Awakening: Succulent needs porous growing mix

Plant requires sunny spot, well-draining soil

I water my succulent plant once a week and have placed it near a west-facing window, but the plant does not seem to be doing well after two months. What is wrong?

Kathleen Ong

Your succulent has dried up or rotted, and cannot be saved.

In general, such rosette succulents require at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to grow well. The lack of sunlight will result in weak plants that are prone to pest infestations and disease.

Your plant’s growing mix appears to be rich in organic matter. Such mixes have fine components that compact and retain too much moisture, which will lead to rot. In the future, grow succulents in an aerated mix of pumice, perlite and other aggregates.

A plant grown in an aerated mix, and placed in a sunny location, may need to be watered at least once a week. Although such succulents are drought-tolerant, do not let them dry out for a prolonged period. They still need water, so let them dry out only slightly before watering again.

Also, note that some succulent cultivars fare better in a cooler environment.

Foliage plants need more sun