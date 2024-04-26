Root Awakening: Spiders are friends of the garden

It has been two years and my guava plant has yet to flower. Pruning it resulted in more vegetative growth; spraying it with urea solution resulted in some defoliation. I have tried other methods, but to no avail. How can I get it to flower?

Ho Wai Meng

Ensure your guava plant is growing in full sun and is not in shade during the day. A lack of light will cause it to remain vegetative and not flower.

Do you know the cultivar of your guava plant? If it was grown from seeds taken from a fruit, it will not breed true and it will be difficult to pinpoint its growth pattern and flowering characteristics.

Note that urea is a fertiliser that supplies nitrogen, which will encourage the production of leaves over flowers. Use this sparingly, as it can injure sensitive plants. Instead, try products containing low amounts of biuret.

Guava plants can produce flowers off-season with a brief drought, but do not let the plant dry out excessively, especially since it is being grown in a pot.

You may want to put a concrete slab below the pot to prevent your plant from taking root in the ground. Also note that frequent pruning will make the plant keep producing new growth to replace what was removed.

