Root Awakening: Snakeweed produces small blue flowers

The newest flower of my Phalaenopsis orchid is fading away and drying out, but the plant looks healthy and is even sprouting a young leaf. Why is the new flower fading?

Loh Kum Keong

The flower may have been damaged from mishandling or being knocked against a surface.

Flowers are fragile and bruise easily. Injured flowers emit ethylene gas, which can shorten the lifespan of other flowers.

This can also occur if there are ripening fruit or smoke fumes nearby.

Keep your plant in a well-ventilated area, away from any sources of this gas.

Ensure that your plant does not suffer from wet feet. Flowering specimens bought from local nurseries are often potted in sphagnum moss, which retains a lot of moisture. Water sparingly and only when the moss feels dry.

For long-term growth, it is best to move the plant to a pot of charcoal chips or mount it on a slab of fern bark.

