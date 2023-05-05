Root Awakening: Seeds from ripe fruit of Japanese bamboo can be used for propagation

I transplanted this plant found on the roadside. What is its name? It has grown considerably and I am shaping its branches to “train” it into a bonsai. Is it possible and how should I do it? Which part of the plant must be trimmed progressively?

Leong Tuck Sum

The plant is the Fukien Tea (Carmona retusa) and it is a common candidate in this part of the world used to create a bonsai.

Training a bonsai plant requires patience, skill and an eye for aesthetics, and can take decades to do so.

What you need to do is to grow the plant in direct sunlight as this is the light requirement of the species. It prevents the plant from stretching and developing overly large leaves.

You need to prune the branches to encourage further branching. Some branches may be removed to form the required structure.

You will also need to let the plant develop a distinctive trunk over time. Adjustments can be made over time as the plant grows and you can use aluminium wires to fix branches in place.

You can join local bonsai societies to learn from like-minded enthusiasts, as well as watch online demonstration videos by renowned bonsai masters.