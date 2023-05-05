Root Awakening: Seeds from ripe fruit of Japanese bamboo can be used for propagation

Extract seeds from ripe fruit of Japanese bamboo to grow seedlings
My Japanese bamboo recently bloomed quite a number of flowers. After a flower withered, a small green fruit replaced it. The fruit later changed from red to green. Can it be used to grow a new plant?
Sau Tang
The red round structure is the ripe fruit of the Japanese bamboo (Dracaena surculosa). The seed can be extracted from the fruit and grown to get a seedling, but just for the fun of it. Do not rely on this method if you want new plants quickly. This species is easily propagated from stem-cuttings.
Plants are the passionfruit, soursop and blue strawberry flowers
What are these plants? The first two were planted quite sometime ago and there were seedlings. The last is a plant found at Punggol Waterway Park.
Chin Lih Shyan
The plants are passionfruit (Passiflora species), soursop (Annona muricata) and blue strawberry flowers (Memecylon coeruleum).
It is good practice to label a plant with information such as the type of seeds sown and the date it was done, to reduce the likelihood of forgetting what was being grown.
The blue strawberry flower is a native plant of Singapore valued for its attractive flowers. Though the fruit is edible, it is tasteless and grown in parks and gardens as a fauna-attracting plant.
Prune infested parts of basil to control infestation
My sweet basil is always infested with aphids. I have given it a weekly application of neem oil. How else can I treat the infestation?
Adrian Ling
You should remove the top growth that is badly crumpled as it harbours a lot of aphids that are difficult to reach with pesticide applications.
Aphids are attracted to young tender growth, so do not over-fertilise plants as it will encourage such growth.
Grow the plant under direct sunlight and in an adequate space to provide sufficient light for healthy growth.
Inspect the plant regularly and use jets of water to remove pests. This is an effective and pesticide-free method to treat small infestations without the frequent use of pesticides.
Pesticides are useful in treating infestations only as a last resort. They can kill and deter useful predators from the garden. Pests can also develop resistance when the same pesticides, depending on the mode of action, are applied regularly.
Pale colour of turmeric may be due to young age
What is the exact species of my turmeric plant? The rhizomes are not as orange as the ones for cooking, and they do not stain my fingers. The leaves and flowers, however, look like those from the turmeric used for cooking.
Lena Wee
It seems that you have the Curcuma longa species of the turmeric. The paler colour of the rhizome’s interior may be due to the young age of the plant’s part and growing conditions. You can harvest from the older parts of the plant to do a comparison.
Fukien Tea is a common bonsai candidate
I transplanted this plant found on the roadside. What is its name? It has grown considerably and I am shaping its branches to “train” it into a bonsai. Is it possible and how should I do it? Which part of the plant must be trimmed progressively?
Leong Tuck Sum
The plant is the Fukien Tea (Carmona retusa) and it is a common candidate in this part of the world used to create a bonsai.
Training a bonsai plant requires patience, skill and an eye for aesthetics, and can take decades to do so.
What you need to do is to grow the plant in direct sunlight as this is the light requirement of the species. It prevents the plant from stretching and developing overly large leaves.
You need to prune the branches to encourage further branching. Some branches may be removed to form the required structure.
You will also need to let the plant develop a distinctive trunk over time. Adjustments can be made over time as the plant grows and you can use aluminium wires to fix branches in place.
You can join local bonsai societies to learn from like-minded enthusiasts, as well as watch online demonstration videos by renowned bonsai masters.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
