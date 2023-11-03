Root Awakening: Seedlings may be microgreens

What is wrong with my bonsai’s leaves and how do I fix it?

Tan Bee Ping

Your Fukien Tea Tree (botanical name: Ehretia microphylla) has been infested with leaf miners. Remove and discard the affected leaves.

To prevent infestations, put up yellow sticky traps to reduce the activity of adult leaf miners.

As you are growing the plant for ornamental purposes, you can apply a preventive pesticide such as spinosad and abamectin, which are available from local nurseries and online shopping platforms.

Follow the instructions on the label and test on a small part of the plant to check for any adverse reactions before spraying the entire plant.

Frequency of watering depends on a range of factors

As a novice gardener, how do I gauge the amount of water a plant needs and the frequency of watering? I have five different plants in a pot and one seems to be towering over the other four, while another is turning yellow.

Jack Ong

This is difficult to answer without knowing what plants you have and their growing conditions.

Different plants have different growth requirements. Some plants need to have a constantly moist root zone, while others should be left to dry out before watering again.

The larger the pot, the more it can contain – meaning more water can be retained in the plant’s root zone. A more aerated, well-draining growing mix will dry out faster than one that has finer particles or is richer in organic matter.

Also, a large plant growing in a small pot will generally require more watering than a smaller plant in a large pot. A windy and sunny location will also cause plants to transpire (give off water vapour) more and the growing mix to dry out faster.

When watering plants, do so thoroughly. Excess water should trickle out from the drainage holes at the base of the pot.

Do not let the plants sit in the excess water for long periods, as this can create a waterlogged root zone that is devoid of oxygen. Such a situation will kill the roots or lead to disease.

While tall plants can generally be pruned, some – like palms – cannot, as there is only one growing point. You may want to move the taller plant to grow elsewhere, as pruning can sometimes also affect the look and growth of the plant.

Yellowing leaves can be due to many factors, but usually are due to a lack of nutrients and excess or insufficient water.

Shade-tolerant plant still needs light