Root Awakening: Scale insects infesting papaya stem

Scale insects infesting papaya stem

I cannot seem to get rid of these lichen-like spots growing on my papaya plant. What are they and how can I remove them?

Jeff Poh

The white spots appear to be a type of scale insect, a sap-sucking pest. They are quite difficult to control at this stage, and early detection and management is often most effective.

Spray your plant with a commonly available pesticide, like summer oil or neem oil, and cover the infested portions thoroughly. These pesticides kill the pests via suffocation and are not toxic to beneficial predators.

You may want to rotate your pesticides for more effective control and to reduce the likelihood of the insects developing a pesticide resistance.

