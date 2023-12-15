Root Awakening: Sabah Snake Grass needs more nutrients

My lotus flowers last only for a few days after blooming. After all the petals fall, only the pod and seeds are left. How do I prolong the flowers’ lifespans? Can I use the seeds to grow more lotus plants or are they only for consumption? How do I harvest them?

Also, my banana trees have not fruited, though they seem to be growing taller. They are fed with compost, mulch, banana peels, chicken manure and bonemeal. How can I encourage them to fruit? The patch they grow on may be waterlogged during rain, but it drains after.

Tanny Tait

Although it depends on the cultivar, most lotus flowers do not last long. You can harvest the seeds when the pod has turned brown and the seeds have reached their full, plump size. They need to be sown soon, with the seed coats nicked to improve their germination rate.

Most lotus cultivars sold in commercial nurseries are grown for ornamental purposes. Although they are edible, the seeds and roots produced by ornamental cultivars may be small and not that palatable.

Banana trees can be difficult to identify without seeing other morphological features like the inflorescence and fruit.

Although banana trees need water to thrive, they generally do not thrive in waterlogged sites. You may want to select a sunnier, better-draining site and feed them with a chemical fertiliser that contains the full range of nutrients necessary for plant growth. The materials you mentioned will not provide all the necessary nutrients.

