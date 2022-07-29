Root Awakening: Rosemary plant infested with lace bugs

Rosemary plant infested with lace bugs

I keep getting these sap-sucking tiny insects on my rosemary. They turn the leaves brown and eventually kill my plants. Would neem oil spray work to get rid of them? Is there another organic option I can try?

Asad Shiraz

Your rosemary plant (Salvia rosmarinus) has been infested with lace bugs, a sap-sucking pest that can be found on rosemary and its relatives such as basil. Organic remedies like neem oil are not as effective in eradicating this pest. You can use pyrethrins or matrine, which are derived from botanical sources.

Synthetic derivatives like cypermethrin, commonly available for sale in plant nurseries, are also effective. Follow the instructions on the label and wear protective gear while spraying the plant.

Observe the withholding period - the time that needs to elapse after application before the produce can be harvested - before harvesting the plant for consumption.

If needed, repeat applications to ensure subsequent generations of the pest are eradicated.

Champaca needs direct sunlight to thrive

I bought this plant about 10 months ago. It came with a bud and two flowers, but produced no flowers thereafter. How can I get it to bloom?

Thava Paramanathan

The champaca plant (Magnolia champaca) needs at least six hours a day of direct sunlight daily to thrive and flower. A lack of sunlight will lead to a weak plant with sluggish growth and flower production will be halted.

This plant is capable of growing into a tree, so you may need to move it to a larger pot if its roots have filled the pot. A pot-bound plant will have limited root space, which will affect its growth over time. Fertilise it periodically to keep it healthy.

If you plant it in the ground, ensure that the soil is well drained and does not become waterlogged during the rainy season. Do not plant it too near the boundaries of your property as its branches may grow over walls and intrude on your neighbour's residence.

