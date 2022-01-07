Root Awakening: Rose plant infested with thrips

Rose plant is infested with thrips

I have a pot of roses which used to bloom beautifully. Over the last four months, it is still producing lots of flower buds, but they either wither before blooming or look dead when they bloom. What went wrong?

Ng Chiang Choon

It appears that your rose plant is infested with thrips. These pests look like small, longish insects. They scrape and damage plant tissue.

Their damage is most obvious in the flowers. Flower buds become deformed and have brown streaks or edges on the petals. They often fall before they can develop fully.

Unfortunately, thrips are very common pests on rose plants and they are very difficult to control using most pesticides, be it organic or chemical.

The most effective and selective pesticide to manage thrips is spinosad and it needs to be rotated with others to reduce the likelihood of pest resistance. Microbial pesticides that contain entomopathogenic fungal species, such as Beauveria bassiana and Metarhizium anisopliae, may provide some control too.

Both pesticides are used by professionals and can be quite costly to purchase and use for hobbyists.

