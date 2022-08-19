Root Awakening: Rose Cactus grown as medicinal plant in S'pore

The leaves of my kaffir lime plant are turning yellow. What can I do?

Goh Boon Leng

The yellowing of your plant's older leaves may be a sign that it lacks nutrients such as nitrogen.

Have you been fertilising your plant regularly? If it has been growing in the same pot for a long time, it may have exhausted the nutrients of its growing medium. The soil could have also become compacted, meaning that the drainage and aeration are poor, which will negatively impact root health and prevent the plant from taking up nutrients. The pH of the soil may no longer be optimal as well.

You may need to move the plant to a larger pot with a fresh, well-draining and friable potting mix. Note that citrus plants do not like waterlogged soils.

Periwinkle plants not edible, banana plants still young

What plant is this? It bears purplish-pink flowers and looks like a periwinkle. Is it edible and what are its growing conditions?

I also have two banana saplings. When will they bear fruit and what stage of growth have they reached?

Sarish Rian Kalai Mahran

The first picture is of a young Madagascar periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus). It is generally regarded as a toxic plant and is not edible, although it has medicinal uses.

Ensure your plant is in a sunny spot with well-draining growing media, as it is not tolerant of waterlogged soil and succumbs easily to disease under such conditions.

Your banana plants are still young. If they have been grown from seeds, they are likely to be a species banana - rather than cultivars grown for their edible fruit - so their fruits will also contain many seeds and be generally unsuitable for consumption.

Depending on the species or cultivar, most banana plants can grow quite large, so the size at which a plant produces fruit will vary.

A single banana plant needs a pot of at least 60cm in diameter and depth to thrive.

Potted plant likely the Longan