Root Awakening: River Tamarind’s pods are edible

I recently found soot-like mould at the bottom part of the azalea topiary stem. The bark had become darker around that spot and the leaves started to shrivel and dry up. I cut off the diseased stem and temporarily soaked the stem in water, which seems to have revived the plant for now. How can I rescue this topiary?

Leah Ang

It sounds as though your azalea plant has a disease that was brought about by wet conditions at the base of the plant. The exact cause cannot be identified easily and may require laboratory testing to determine.

Was the plant repotted but planted too deeply? Moist potting media can let disease-causing organisms in through the bark, where they can infect the stem tissue. This can prevent a plant from taking up water from the roots, eventually killing it.

Your potting mix resembles peat and seems to contain a large amount of organic matter. Such materials hold a lot of water, and if the root zone does not dry out, the plant’s roots will suffocate and die.

The cut portion you have described may not root reliably due to the woody stem and large number of leaves, which can cause it to lose water quickly. You may want to take shorter tip cuttings and try rooting them. There are numerous online resources on propagating azalea plants from stem cuttings.

Heliconia’s flowering habit depends on cultivar, growing conditions