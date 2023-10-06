Root Awakening: Remove adult fungus gnats with sticky traps

The Dracaena fragrans is in my living room and gets filtered sunlight. I apply a tablespoon of fertiliser monthly, being careful not to overwater. Recently, I have observed the new leaves becoming yellow and the sprout turning dark. What might be causing this? Is my plant in trouble?

Serene Chua

There may not be enough light in the living room for your plant to photosynthesise.

Move it to a brighter location, like the balcony, where it can get at least six hours of filtered sunlight daily. Filtered sunlight will cast a fuzzy, but still dark, shadow.

The yellowing leaves may be an indication that the plant needs more water. Water the soil thoroughly.

To determine whether the plant has been properly watered, stick a finger into the growing media. The media should feel moist, like a wet sponge that has been squeezed dry.

The plant should not be allowed to dry out completely.

Pot orchids in charcoal chips or dedicated media