Root Awakening: Redroot Pigweed is edible

I bought this plant from the supermarket, but the label had no name on it. What is it? I have placed it at my balcony, which receives direct sunlight for a couple of hours in the morning, and I have been watering it every other day. Recently, some leaves have wilted and some flower buds have turned brown. How should I take care of this plant?

Ing Chi Tay

The plant is the Arabian jasmine (botanical name: Jasminum sambac), which produces scented white flowers. If the plant is exposed to the elements, the flowers may have turned brown due to injury caused by rain.

As for the twigs and leaves, your plant may be infected with a fungal or bacterial disease - this can be caused by wet feet at the roots if the soil is compacted or if you water it too often without letting the soil dry out between sessions.

Diseased stems have a discoloured interior when they are sliced open. The exact identification of the cause, if any, may require a laboratory test.

You should prune infected parts, but sterilise your cutting tools before using them on other plants so the disease does not spread. As a preventive measure, spray the plant with a chemical fungicide that is available from local nurseries.

Ensure that the plant receives sufficient sunlight and is not overwatered. The growing mix should be well-drained and not compacted.

Lastly, check if you have an infestation of chewing pests, like caterpillars. These pests can consume softer parts of the plant and cause them to wilt. Some species of caterpillars hide within a cover of dead plant tissues held together. You can find their waste, which appears as small black pellets, around the base of the plant. If the infestation is minor, you can remove the caterpillars individually without the use of pesticides.

