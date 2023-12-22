Root Awakening: Red Tree Shrub is a species native to Singapore

Red Tree Shrub can be grown in an ecological garden

What plant is this? There is a “leaf” growing right from the main trunk with every branch. Should I keep it?

Wong Boon Hong

The plant is likely the Red Tree Shrub (botanical name: Leea rubra), which is a species native to Singapore and the region. It produces flowers that attract pollinators and its fruit is eaten by birds. As such, it is widely planted in ecological gardens.

The leaf-like structure is called a stipule. It protects developing new growth at the growing tip of the plant.

You can keep the plant if you have the space and growing conditions it requires. In a high-rise setting, the plant should get at least six hours of direct sunlight and be grown in moisture-retentive and well-draining media. A large pot may be needed as the plant grows larger.

