Root Awakening: Propagate Dragon Tail via stem cuttings

My plant’s new leaves are smaller and less green than when it was brought home. I water it daily and have placed it in a spot with full sunlight. I am told the leaves have medicinal properties. What is this plant and how do I care for it?

Phemie Kiong

The Large-Flower Kleinia (botanical name: Kleinia grandiflora) is a herb used in Ayurvedic medicine with anti-inflammatory properties.

In this picture, the lower leaves look yellow. This could be due to a deficiency in nutrients such as nitrogen. Also, the plant may have dried out or developed wet feet.

Has the plant been growing in the same container for a long time with no fertiliser? If it is growing in organic material-based media like cocopeat, it could have broken down and exhausted the medium’s nutrients. Move the plant to a new pot with a fresh growing mix.

If the plant has not been fed for a long time, it may have starved. Use organic or chemical fertiliser pellets to feed your plant, but not so much that you burn it.

Though this species is drought-tolerant, do not let it dry out completely. If the growing mix has broken down, it may also be retaining too much water.

Either way, the roots will be damaged and the plant will not be able to take up nutrients. Water it regularly and make sure the root zone has dried out slightly between sessions.

Plant roots infested with mealybugs