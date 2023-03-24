Root Awakening: Pomelo needs sunny spot to thrive

Ensure plant gets enough sunlight
My pomelo plant bore fruit four months after I bought it, but the leaves look old and dry. What is wrong?
Vincent Toh
Your plant’s new leaves seem to be bigger, with longer internodes and thinner stems. These are signs that it may not be getting enough light. Fruit trees usually thrive outdoors in the sun, so make sure your plant gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day.
Hydrangea needs more light and fertiliser
I understand hydrangea plants need thorough watering and should be grown away from direct sunlight, and planted in soil with a higher pH level. What is wrong with my plant?
Celine Tan
Your hydrangea plant’s growth looks elongated, likely due to a lack of light. A hydrangea should be placed in a location where it can get four to six hours of filtered sunlight a day.
The new leaves appear chlorotic with necrotic spots, which could be due to a lack of nutrients.
Make sure the growing mix drains well and does not retain too much moisture, especially if your plant is kept in the shade, as wet feet can affect the plant’s ability to take up nutrients. Also, ensure the soil is not too acidic or alkaline, as pH extremes can affect the availability of nutrients in soil.
Finally, check that the roots are not infested with pests such as mealy bugs.
Dracaena can be pruned, cuttings can be planted
My plant is growing too tall. Can I cut off the top portion to keep its growth in check?
Gloria Ong
Your plant is a cultivar of Dracaena marginata. To control its height, cut it halfway along its stems.
The original stems will produce new growth, and the cut portions can be planted in moist, well-drained soil and placed in a shadier spot.
Once the cut portions have taken root and produced new growth, they can gradually be moved to a sunnier spot.
Lemon fruit seem to have fungal disease
My lemon plant’s fruit have black spots. What are they and how can I treat them?
Loh See Ping
The fruit may be infected with a fungal disease. This can occur when plants are growing out in the open and vulnerable to the elements, especially when fruit develop during extended periods of rainy or humid conditions.
Try growing your plant under a shelter and make sure it gets plenty of circulation during rainy weather.
Apply an organic fungicide, such as copper fungicide, to provide some form of disease control. Observe the withholding period and wash fruit thoroughly before consumption.
Prune and discard diseased parts of the plant, and do not compost the materials.
Flower buds infested with sap-sucking insects
What are these white fungus-like growths on my hibiscus buds? They have been afflicted with this condition for two months.
Aruna S.
The buds appear to be infested with aphids, a sap-sucking pest commonly found on hibiscus plants. These insects spread disease and distort young growth.
Prune affected parts of the plants and use a strong jet of water to wash away the pests.
Regular application of summer oil or castile soap solution can also help to kill the insects. Use low-toxicity pesticides to limit harm to predators that can help with pest control.
Ensure your plant gets enough sunlight and avoid overfeeding it, as this can lead to overproduction of the young growth that attracts such pests.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
