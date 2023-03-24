Root Awakening: Pomelo needs sunny spot to thrive

I understand hydrangea plants need thorough watering and should be grown away from direct sunlight, and planted in soil with a higher pH level. What is wrong with my plant?

Celine Tan

Your hydrangea plant’s growth looks elongated, likely due to a lack of light. A hydrangea should be placed in a location where it can get four to six hours of filtered sunlight a day.

The new leaves appear chlorotic with necrotic spots, which could be due to a lack of nutrients.

Make sure the growing mix drains well and does not retain too much moisture, especially if your plant is kept in the shade, as wet feet can affect the plant’s ability to take up nutrients. Also, ensure the soil is not too acidic or alkaline, as pH extremes can affect the availability of nutrients in soil.

Finally, check that the roots are not infested with pests such as mealy bugs.

