Root Awakening: Plant's curling leaves could be due to pests or stress

Curling leaves could be due to pests or stress

I have three Guiana Chestnut plants and they have developed curled leaves. What is wrong? Can the condition spread to other plants? I have pruned the infected shoots, but they keep recurring.

Soh Guat Hiong

The first possibility is an infestation of sap-sucking pests. Check the underside of the curled leaves for pests, but note that some microscopic ones such as broad mites are not visible to the naked eye. Pests can also spread to nearby plants.

Pest damage can be seen in leaves that have become stiff and brittle with a shiny underside. If it is a pest infestation, regular applications with lime sulphur or abamectin may help control the situation. If you find other sap-sucking pests such as aphids, spray the plants thoroughly with diluted castile soap or summer oil. In both cases, you can prune deformed and infested leaves.

Another possibility is that the plants need a change in location - for example, the area near the exhaust vents of air-cooling systems is not ideal for plant growth. Environmental stress can damage young leaves, which are soft and tender, and lose moisture easily. Environmental stress-induced damage will not spread to other plants.

