Root Awakening: Plant needs more light and a bigger pot

Plant needs more light and a larger pot

I have a potted plant which I believe is Clerodendrum chinense (Osbeck). It once produced fragrant white blooms, but it attracted ants.

I gave it eggshells for calcium, which probably led to the yellowing of the leaves. I removed as much of the eggshells as I could, but the leaves continued to yellow and eventually withered.

I suspect the plant has been infested with pests, as there are beige spots on other parts of it. I scraped the spots off, but now it seems that very few leaves grow from the stem. These pests also appeared on my South Africa Bitter Leaf and Hoya Australis plants. How should I deal with them?

Tea Ann Lee

It appears that the area where your plant is being grown is a little too shady to support healthy growth. The pot may also be too small for the plant.

The leaves with brown spots appear to indicate infection with a fungal disease. Eggshells, depending on how much you have added and how finely they have been crushed, take very long to release calcium and should not pose an issue in most instances.

Move the plant to a larger pot with fresh potting mix and feed it with a water-soluble fertiliser that has the nutrients it needs to grow. Increase its exposure to light, but do so gradually to avoid burning the leaves. Clerodendrum chinense requires at least six hours of direct sunlight a day.

You can prune the severely infected leaves. Small sucking pests on the leaves can be managed by washing them away and spraying the leaves regularly with a diluted soap solution or summer oil.

