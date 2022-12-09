Root Awakening: Plant is the Wingpod Purslane

These shrubs measure about 1m tall on average. They are planted in the ground around my house, where they get full sunlight. They are watered daily – except on rainy days – and have tiny white flowers. I have had them for more than 30 years.

In the past year, three plants have withered. The remaining shrubs have yellow patches on their leaves and the stems have white spots. How can I eradicate these spots?

Christine Wong

The plant cannot be easily identified without the picture of its flowers. From the leaves, it may be a Wrightia species. The white spots you mention are not obvious in the picture too.

The spots on the leaves could be due to fungal disease, which often occurs during the rainy season. Heavy rain can damage leaves and pathogens carried in rainwater can enter through wounds on the plant.

Infected leaves will not revert to their original state even with treatment. You can prune infected portions to improve the appearance of the plant and reduce the spread of the disease.

To mitigate damage from disease, apply a preventive fungicide to the plants. If you are using contact fungicide, it must be reapplied after rain as it will be washed away. If possible, you can also construct a clear rain shelter to protect the plants.