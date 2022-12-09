Root Awakening: Plant is the Wingpod Purslane

Plant is the Wingpod Purslane
A friend gave me this plant. It propagates easily, but seems to need direct sunlight. The leaves and flowers close in the evening and open during the day. What plant is it?
Dennis Lim
This plant is botanically known as Portulaca umbraticola and its common name is the Wingpod Purslane. Available in a range of floral sizes and colours, it grows best in well-drained soil and under direct sunlight. It needs to be propagated from stem cuttings and replanted regularly, as it gets leggy and unsightly with age.
It is not to be confused with another related species, Portulaca oleracea.
Shrub known as the Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
How can I grow more of this fragrant flower? I tried cutting a branch, but was unsuccessful.
Robert Goh
This plant’s botanical name is Brunfelsia pauciflora and its common name is Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.
Its scented flowers change colour with age. They first appear as purple, gradually turning blue or mauve, and finally white before fading.
This plant can be tricky to propagate. Try taking semi-hardwood cuttings with about four nodes. Cut the leaves on the upper part of the stem in half before setting the plant in moist, well-drained growing media. Dip the cut end in some rooting hormone powder as well.
Place the cutting in a cool, brightly lit location that is protected from the elements. It should take root after several weeks.
Fennel plant has fern-like foliage
My fern plant seems to be experiencing irregular growth. What is wrong?
Adrian Ling
The plant you have is not a fern, but the edible fennel plant (botanical name: Foeniculum vulgare). Its leaves and bulbous base are eaten together as a vegetable.
In Singapore’s climate, the bulbous base does not grow into the large yet compacted form that is normally seen in imported produce. Young plants can be distinguished from the edible dill (Anethum graveolens) via the more pronounced basal leaf sheaths.
The fennel will eventually flower and produce seeds. You can harvest the leaves for cooking and pick its flowers to be added to salads. The seeds can then be harvested to plant the next crop.
Prune kaffir lime plant to improve growth habit
My kaffir lime plant is growing sideways. How can I get it to grow new shoots upwards?
Fong Kah Wai
You can prune your kaffir lime plant at a lower point than usual to encourage the production of branches and a stronger stem that will later support the weight of the plant. Always cut off just above the node and do not leave a long stub that will hinder the plant’s healing from the cut.
Regular pruning will shape the plant and help it develop a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing growth habit. Its fresh and dry leaves can be used for cooking.
Leaves infected with fungal disease
These shrubs measure about 1m tall on average. They are planted in the ground around my house, where they get full sunlight. They are watered daily – except on rainy days – and have tiny white flowers. I have had them for more than 30 years.
In the past year, three plants have withered. The remaining shrubs have yellow patches on their leaves and the stems have white spots. How can I eradicate these spots?
Christine Wong
The plant cannot be easily identified without the picture of its flowers. From the leaves, it may be a Wrightia species. The white spots you mention are not obvious in the picture too.
The spots on the leaves could be due to fungal disease, which often occurs during the rainy season. Heavy rain can damage leaves and pathogens carried in rainwater can enter through wounds on the plant.
Infected leaves will not revert to their original state even with treatment. You can prune infected portions to improve the appearance of the plant and reduce the spread of the disease.
To mitigate damage from disease, apply a preventive fungicide to the plants. If you are using contact fungicide, it must be reapplied after rain as it will be washed away. If possible, you can also construct a clear rain shelter to protect the plants.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
