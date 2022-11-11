Root Awakening: Plant is the Skeleton Fork Fern

How should I keep my coleus plant healthy? It is growing quickly even after being transferred into bigger pots. Should I trim the upper foliage off to keep it under control?

Pamelin Ho

To achieve a healthy growth habit in your plant, ensure that it gets sufficient sunlight. Pinch off the growing tips periodically to encourage branching. This will lead to the production of lateral stems and give the plant a fuller appearance. It needs a large pot and regular watering. A dried-out coleus will lose its lower leaves and look “leggy”.

Protect fruit with a wire cage



I have a young jackfruit tree about 3m tall. It is beginning to bear small fruit. Once the fruit grow to about 2cm to 5cm in length, they are eaten by squirrels. How can I protect my fruit long enough for them to mature?

John Tan

Squirrel damage is difficult to prevent. You may want to construct cages using wire meshes, such as those used in barbecues, to protect the developing fruit. The cages can be small at first and, over time, you can build larger ones to accommodate the fruit. Ensure that there is sufficient space between the mesh and the fruit so the squirrels cannot reach them through the wire mesh.

