Root Awakening: Plant is likely the King of Bitters

Plant is likely the King of Bitters



Many small stalks have started sprouting in my pot and are growing quite fast. What are they? One plant has small red flowers and sheds leaves constantly.

The plant appears to be the Bitterweed, also known as the King of Bitters. Its botanical name is Andrographis paniculata and it produces tiny white flowers with red markings on the petals. Wait for the plant to flower to confirm its identity.

This herb is used in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine to reduce fever, inflammation, blood sugar and high blood pressure. It produces many seeds, so new young plants may start to appear in surrounding flower pots.

