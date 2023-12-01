Root Awakening: Plant is Florist’s Gloxinia

Flowering plant is the Florist’s Gloxinia

What is this plant?

Lim Tian San

The plant is the Florist’s Gloxinia. Its botanical name is Sinningia speciosa, and it is related to the African violet.

This plant possesses an underground corm (an organ of food storage tissue) and should be grown in a well-draining mix. Do not overwater it as this can cause the corm and plant to rot.

Note that the plant should be placed in a sheltered location that gets about four to six hours of filtered sunlight a day. A lack of light will cause it to produce weak, lanky growth.

You can propagate it via leaf cuttings.

