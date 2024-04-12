Root Awakening: Phlegmariurus phlegmaria or tassel fern does not produce flowers

Grow fern under filtered sunlight

What fern is this, why does its new green growth turn yellow and will it eventually flower? I am using a perlite growing mix.

Adrian Ling

The plant is the Phlegmariurus phlegmaria, and plants in this genus are commonly referred to as tassel fern or fir clubmoss. They belong to a group of plants called fern allies and they do not produce flowers as reproductive structures.

Your plant looks stressed, so make sure you are growing it under filtered sunlight. Perlite, depending on the grain size, may dry out too quickly in your plant’s growing environment. Most gardeners grow this plant in coconut husk chips, which retain water but are porous enough to keep the roots aerated.

Gritty, well-draining media also do not hold nutrients well, so feed your plant regularly to ensure it does not suffer from nutrient deficiencies.

