Root Awakening: Philodendron cultivar in decline

My plant was healthy and green (first photo), but it has been shedding leaves and its stems have stopped growing (second photo). What is this plant and how can I keep it from deteriorating further? Why are the leaves turning yellow with spots and falling thereafter? Should I remove the stunted stems from the pot?

Bernice Uta Phua-Ang

The plant you have is a Philodendron cultivar named Birkin. Its overall decline is likely due to a lack of light. Philodendron plants grow best with at least four hours a day of filtered sunlight so, if its current location lacks natural sunlight, you may want to install grow lights and leave them on for about 12 hours a day.

Note that the grow lights must be intense enough to support the growth of your plant. Place them near the plant, but not so close that the leaves are burnt.

Marcotting must be done on mature plant

My marcotted mango plants have grown but not flowered for more than two years. What should I do?

Lau Kwok Nam

Plants need to be physiologically mature before they start flowering and fruiting. Was the marcotting done on a plant that has flowered and fruited before? If the plant is not physiologically mature, the marcots will likely be similar.

Also, was the mother plant grown from the seeds of a market-bought fruit? The growth of the new plant can be unpredictable as such plants do not breed true and may not flower or fruit.

Note that mango plants need to be grown under full sun. The lack of light can cause them to remain largely vegetative.

Papaya plant likely diseased