Root Awakening: Periwinkle cultivar, leaf miner infestation and more

Plant is a periwinkle cultivar

What is this plant? How do I care for and propagate it?

Ang Siew Eng

Your plant is a cultivar of the Periwinkle (Catharanthus cultivar). It should be grown in a sunny location as it needs direct sunlight and well-draining soil to thrive.

Avoid using a growing mix which is heavy with clay or one that has too much organic matter. Water when the mix feels slightly dry, protect the plant during the rainy season and avoid growing plants too close to one another.

Your plant has grown rather lanky. Prune longer stems to encourage a bushier growth habit.

The stem tips can be used for propagation. Use a well-draining growing mix to do this. Place cuttings in a shady area until they have taken root before moving them to a brighter site to grow further.

Note that this plant is highly susceptible to stem or root rot, which is brought about by wet, poorly drained soil and overwatering. Once a plant starts to wilt, there is nothing that can be done to save it.

Plants infested with leaf miners

How can I keep my plants healthy and prevent them from being eaten or damaged by insects?

Quek Hock Chee