Root Awakening: Pencil Cactus flowers are easily missed

Pencil Cactus produces small yellow flowers

Does this plant flower? If so, what do the flowers look like?

Teoh Ai Bee

The Pencil Cactus (botanical name: Euphorbia tirucalli) is not a true cactus and produces tight clusters of yellow flowers at the tips of its stems. These are small and easily missed.

Note that this plant is relatively drought-tolerant and should be grown under direct sunlight and in well-draining soil for best results. Avoid contact with its milky sap as it is toxic and can cause blindness.

