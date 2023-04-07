Root Awakening: Peace lily needs aerated growing media

Ensure peace lily is not suffering from wet feet

My two pots of peace lilies get indirect sunlight from their position at the air-conditioner ledge. Their leaves have started turning brown at the tips and black at the edges. Some leaves are less green than they used to be. I water them every two days. What is wrong?

Tan Poh Keam

Do not place potted plants on the air-conditioner ledge as they are at risk of becoming killer litter. Consider growing them on proper plant racks in your balcony.

Your plants seem to be in a growing mix consisting of largely organic matter such as coconut peat. This material retains a lot of water and, when compacted, does not dry out easily.

The peace lily does not thrive in wet, dense growing media, and its leaves can turn black under such conditions. You may want to pot it in a more aerated mix – add coarse perlite, pumice and some expanded clay to improve drainage and aeration. Let the root zone dry out slightly before watering again.

Note that such growing media will break down and draw nutrients, such as nitrogen, away from your plants. Plants lacking in nitrogen will look pale green. Feed your plant regularly.

