Root Awakening: Papaya fruit must be picked upon maturity

Once the fruit of my seed-grown bittergourd are about 3 or 4cm long, they turn yellow and fall. What is wrong?

Thomas Lee

A bittergourd’s fruit development may fail due to a lack of pollination. If there are no bees or other pollinators in your garden, you may need to perform hand pollination on the female flowers to promote fruit production. Many videos online will demonstrate how to identify male and female flowers, and how to perform hand pollination.

When plants are fruiting, ensure the plant is not stressed. Heavy rainfall can flood the roots, and hot and dry weather can dry them out. Ensure the water needs of your plant are met.

When the young fruit start to swell, make a protective paper jacket around them to reduce the likelihood of fruit flies or any other burrowing pests from damaging the fruit.

Shade-tolerant plants still need light

What are some suitable plants for indoor environments that require minimal water and sunlight?

Jenny Pon Wai Wan

All plants require light to thrive. Some plants may be shade-tolerant, but even they will not survive if placed in deep shade.

Consider installing grow lights, which are LED lights that can be used to grow plants indoors.

Check with the vendor on the number of lights you need, how far away you need to place your lights and the number of hours that they need to be switched on for optimal plant growth.

Without more information on the intensity and duration of light, it is difficult to be able to provide a list of plants that you can grow. However, foliage plants are more suited for low-light areas. You can consider the Zanzibar Gem (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) or various colourful species of Ardisia.