Root Awakening: Pandan plant infested with spider mites

I found this beetle on my lemon tree and subsequently grubs in the soil. The leaves of my tree have also been developing yellow patches and falling off. Is this because of the insects? What can I do?

Angeline Chin

The yellowing leaves of your lemon plant are unlikely to have been caused by the presence of beetles. Adult beetles that feed on foliage will leave behind visibly chewed portions of the leaves. Beetle larvae in the soil usually also do not inflict serious damage to large shrubs. Check the plant’s roots when the opportunity arises.

If the yellow foliage is a problem across the entire plant, it could be due to a lack of nitrogen. Check if the soil is waterlogged, or if your plant is in a pot with soil that is heavy, compacted and drains poorly. Such conditions will prevent the plant from developing a healthy root system and taking up nutrients properly.

Feed your plant regularly. A plant grown in pots should have soil that drains well and contains coarse, gritty components like pumice and expanded clay pellets. Compost can also be added to improve drainage and aeration. If it is planted in the ground, it may need to be carefully transplanted to a more suitable growing site.

Only mature compost should be used to mulch the base of the plant or incorporated into growing media. Immature compost will draw nitrogen from the soil to continue the decomposition process.

