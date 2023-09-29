Root Awakening: Pandan plant can be cut for propagation

Cut top off tall plant to propagate new ones
My pandan plant has flourished for more than 15 years. The stem recently started to tilt dangerously. What should I do?
Lee Rui Xian
This pandan plant will not stop growing, so it may not be practical to keep growing it on its stake.
You can cut its crown and use that portion for propagation. Next, cut the plant along the stem, with some aerial roots, then pot it in moist growing mix. You can also cut longer leaves in half to reduce the rate of transpiration.
Leave the new plant in a shaded corner for roots to form before moving it back to the original growing location. Observe the remainder of the plant for new growth, or discard it if space is limited on your balcony.
Handle variegated plant with care, move it to shade to reduce browning
The tips of some leaves look burnt. What is the cause and how can I treat it?
Adrian Ling
In variegated plants, the variegated portion of the leaf is the part most susceptible to damage, stress and disease.
A lack of water, excessive sunlight and mechanical damage can cause the variegated portion to die. Injury can also lead to disease.
Grow your plant in a protected location with ample sunlight, but not so intense that it will burn the leaves. Also, ensure it is not too windy and water it regularly so it does not dry out too much.
Young plant is likely the Ceylon spinach
I planted some seeds in this pot a few months ago and this plant sprung up. What plant is this? Is it edible and how do I care for it?
Melvin Chan Keng Loon
Your plant is likely the Ceylon spinach (Basella alba), which also has another cultivar with red stems. This plant grows into a climber with twining stems.
Its leaves are edible. When cooked, the shoots and leaves have a slimy texture.
Plant produces night-blooming flowers
What is this plant?
Lye Yin Fong
The plant is botanically known as Cereus hildmannianus. Its common names include Apple Cactus and Queen of the Night. It produces large flowers that open at night and its fruit are edible.
Choice of screening plants depends on amount of sunlight at balcony
Ceilings are typically 2m high in Singapore, but the bamboo plants I see grow up to 5m tall. Can you recommend a suitable alternative that can work as a privacy screen for my balcony?
Katrina Koh
How much sunlight does your balcony receive on a daily basis? This factor will affect your options for screening plants.
For sunny balconies that get at least six hours of direct sunlight each day, you can use shrub species such as Orange Jasmine (Murraya paniculata) and Golden Jasmine Tree (Radermachera hainanensis).
For balconies that receive only filtered sunlight for six hours a day, you can opt for the Finger Palm (Rhapis multifida). However, this plant cannot be pruned as it will not produce new growth when the stems are cut.
A common way of growing screening plants is within a long planter, but this may not be appropriate, as plants will grow outwards towards light.
You can keep them in large pots that can be rotated for a symmetrical growth habit, but the plants’ roots will fill the pots over time, which means you will have to water more often and possibly get landscaping companies to repot them.
A fuss-free alternative is to install window blinds for privacy. You will not have to worry about pests or plant care when you are away.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.