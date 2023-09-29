Root Awakening: Pandan plant can be cut for propagation

Cut top off tall plant to propagate new ones

My pandan plant has flourished for more than 15 years. The stem recently started to tilt dangerously. What should I do?

Lee Rui Xian

This pandan plant will not stop growing, so it may not be practical to keep growing it on its stake.

You can cut its crown and use that portion for propagation. Next, cut the plant along the stem, with some aerial roots, then pot it in moist growing mix. You can also cut longer leaves in half to reduce the rate of transpiration.

Leave the new plant in a shaded corner for roots to form before moving it back to the original growing location. Observe the remainder of the plant for new growth, or discard it if space is limited on your balcony.

Handle variegated plant with care, move it to shade to reduce browning