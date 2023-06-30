Root Awakening: Orbifolia Calathea may be affected by harsh sunlight

Orbifolia Calathea difficult to grow in high-rise settings

What is this plant? Its leaves seem to be burnt at the edges. What is wrong with it and how do I care for it properly?

Lim Kim Hock

Your plant looks like Goeppertia orbifolia, also known by the common name Orbifolia Calathea. These plants can be difficult to grow in high-rise environments as the wind and lower humidity can dry them out.

The leaves could have been burnt by intense sunlight. This plant is also reportedly sensitive to dissolved fluoride in tap water or build-up from chemical fertilisers.

Try flushing out the growing media and use rainwater to irrigate your plants instead. Reduce the frequency and amount of chemical fertiliser you are applying or use slow-release organic fertiliser pellets. Place the plant in a protected and semi-shaded location.

Plant may be shedding buds due to water stress