Root Awakening: Move Bitter Leaf plant into bigger pot

Bougainvillea may be suffering transplant shock
My Bitter Leaf plant’s leaves are yellow and keep falling. I water it daily and fertilise it monthly.
Also, my bougainvillea has been shedding for almost two months and its roots do not seem to be absorbing water. I water it on alternate days and recently replaced it with new soil, but there has been no improvement.
Chan Kin Koon
Your Bitter Leaf plant (Gymnanthemum amygdalinum) has grown rather large relative to its container, so it is experiencing moisture stress and drying out quicker than usual. You may want to prune the plant to reduce the number of leaves, so it does not lose as much water through transpiration. Move it to a bigger pot that can hold more soil and moisture.
Your bougainvillea could be experiencing transplant shock due to the change in growing media. Check if it is still alive by bending its branches. If they are dry and brittle, the plant could be dead. If they are still green and flexible, the plant may still be alive.
Always check the quality of a plant’s potting mix. It should be friable – that is, break easily when handled. Clay-based mixes are not suitable for long-term growth in a container. They compact over time, which prevents air and water from reaching the plant’s roots.
Put developing fruit in bags, install traps
My star fruit tree has been thriving, but its fruit have blemishes and worms inside when they ripen. How can I prevent this?
Patricia Lim
The punctures are likely made by fruit flies trying to lay their eggs. As soon as fruit form, wrap them in a bag – you can buy these online – to prevent adult insects from accessing the fruit.
You can also install traps. Use fruit fly pheromone lures to attract the adult insects.
Chilli plant is stressed
My chilli plant (right) was growing well until recently, when it started shedding leaves. Both my chilli plants get the same amount of fertiliser and water, but different soil. What is wrong?
Eklaser Tan
It is unclear what type of soil and pot the affected plant is being grown in. Generally, plants will wilt and shed leaves when they lack water.
Chilli plants that are exposed to rain and grown in a poorly draining, moisture-retentive mix – such as clay-based mixes – are more susceptible to moisture stress.
Grow your plant in a big enough pot with a well-draining mix and ensure it does not dry out in hot weather. Protect plants from excessive rain by growing them under a clear shelter, as waterlogged roots will damage and eventually kill the plant.
Peace lily needs more light to flower
I have been growing my Peace Lily for years, but it is not blooming. What is wrong?
Koh Mong Chua
The Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii) is a common indoor plant. Although it is a shade-tolerant plant, it will not flower under such low light conditions. To spur it into flowering, move it to a location that gets four to six hours a day of direct sunlight.
Pelargonium needs cool, dry environment
What is this plant and how do I care for it?
Lim Hong Choo
This plant is a variegated Pelargonium. These plants thrive under dry, cool conditions. In tropical Singapore, you will need to keep it in an air-conditioned space. You can grow it under artificial light as well.
The plant may be weakened by heat and will be susceptible to disease if its root zone is too wet.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.