Root Awakening: Move Bitter Leaf plant into bigger pot

Bougainvillea may be suffering transplant shock

My Bitter Leaf plant’s leaves are yellow and keep falling. I water it daily and fertilise it monthly.

Also, my bougainvillea has been shedding for almost two months and its roots do not seem to be absorbing water. I water it on alternate days and recently replaced it with new soil, but there has been no improvement.

Chan Kin Koon

Your Bitter Leaf plant (Gymnanthemum amygdalinum) has grown rather large relative to its container, so it is experiencing moisture stress and drying out quicker than usual. You may want to prune the plant to reduce the number of leaves, so it does not lose as much water through transpiration. Move it to a bigger pot that can hold more soil and moisture.

Your bougainvillea could be experiencing transplant shock due to the change in growing media. Check if it is still alive by bending its branches. If they are dry and brittle, the plant could be dead. If they are still green and flexible, the plant may still be alive.

Always check the quality of a plant’s potting mix. It should be friable – that is, break easily when handled. Clay-based mixes are not suitable for long-term growth in a container. They compact over time, which prevents air and water from reaching the plant’s roots.

