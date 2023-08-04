Root Awakening: Mother-of-Millions needs sunlight

My Podocarpus plant seems to be dying. I water it when the soil dries up. It is placed indoors in a well-lit location. Is there any way to save it?

Rachel Tan

To check if woody plants are alive or dead, gently bend their branches. If they are still alive, the branches will be flexibile and not snap. Dead branches will be dry and snap easily.

A Podocarpus cannot be allowed to dry out completely. Its roots are sensitive to stressors, and when roots die, the plant can no longer take up water.

Also, this species is not an indoor plant. It thrives outdoors in a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. Most grow lights will not be strong enough for woody plants.

