Root Awakening: Monstera’s yellow spots may be result of injury

I am having issues with my four plants. Plant A’s leaves are turning yellow. Plant B’s leaves are drying up at the same time new ones are sprouting. Upon repotting, I saw its roots were clumped together and not growing properly. Plant C sprouted many flower buds that fell before blooming, while Plant D seems to be stunted. What should I do?

Julia Queck Kim Choo

For the Flaming Katy (Plant A; botanical name: Kalanchoe blossfeldiana), the yellow leaves could be due to a wet root zone that is preventing the plant from taking up nutrients.

As it is a succulent plant, grow it in well-draining, gritty media and in a sunny spot. Give it slow-release fertiliser pellets for proper nutrition. The current growing mix of coconut husk chunks may retain too much water and will break down over time.

Plant B could be a cultivar of Rhodendron, a festive flowering plant popular during Chinese New Year. Its leaves could be browning due to transplant shock brought about by root disturbance, pest infestation or hot weather.

Opening up the tangled root system may have led to transplant shock and damaged roots. A damaged root system will be unable to take up water for the plant and some leaves will turn yellow. Place the plant in a cool but bright location to recuperate before gradually moving it back to its original spot.

For the desert rose (Plant C), do not overwater the plant as this can lead to the abortion of flower buds. Ensure that the buds have not been damaged by heavy rain, especially if the plant is exposed to the elements. Pests such as thrips can also damage flower buds and cause them to fall.

For the rosemary plant (Plant D), place it in a location that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight a day and make sure it is in a well-draining growing mix that is allowed to dry out slightly between watering sessions. Feed the plant with a weak solution of water-soluble fertiliser or a few pellets of slow-release fertiliser to promote growth.