Root Awakening: Mistletoe is parasitic

These growths are appearing on the branches of my other plants. What are they and should I remove them?

Sandra Tan

The growths are young mistletoe. There are multiple species of mistletoe in Singapore and they are parasitic plants. While some species play an ecological role, several can grow quite large and weaken smaller host plants. If a mistletoe plant gets too big, it may weigh down or break the host’s branches.

You can remove the mistletoe plants by carefully cutting them off at the points where they join your other plants’ branches. Just pruning the branches of the mistletoe will not completely remove them, as they can regrow.

Snowrose needs plenty of light