Root Awakening: Mistletoe is parasitic

Growths are young mistletoe
These growths are appearing on the branches of my other plants. What are they and should I remove them?
Sandra Tan
The growths are young mistletoe. There are multiple species of mistletoe in Singapore and they are parasitic plants. While some species play an ecological role, several can grow quite large and weaken smaller host plants. If a mistletoe plant gets too big, it may weigh down or break the host’s branches.
You can remove the mistletoe plants by carefully cutting them off at the points where they join your other plants’ branches. Just pruning the branches of the mistletoe will not completely remove them, as they can regrow.
Snowrose needs plenty of light
My son received this plant at school. What is it and how do we care for it?
Jesseca Lim
The plant is the Snowrose (botanical name: Serissa japonica). For it to thrive, it must be planted in moist, well-draining soil and it should get at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. Under optimal conditions, it will produce white flowers.
Prune longer branches to encourage a bushy growth habit. Coated, slow-release fertiliser pellets can be placed on the soil surface to provide the plant with essential nutrients.
Aglaonema hybrid has a healthy root system
My Cordyline plant is thriving, but the roots make it difficult to repot. What should I do?
Phyllis Tan
Your plant is an Aglaonema hybrid and not a Cordyline. The state and size of its root system mean it is healthy and should not be disturbed.
If you want to repot it, carefully open up the root system and transfer the plant to a larger container. The soil should be light, moisture-retentive and well-draining, and left to dry out slightly between each watering session. These hybrid plants do not thrive in heavy potting mixes.
If the size of the clump is an issue, you can divide it into smaller pots.
Devil’s Backbone exudes toxic sap
This plant has unique leaves and grows quickly. What is it?
Lim Tian San
The plant is commonly known as the Devil’s Backbone (botanical name: Euphorbia tithymaloides) due to the appearance of some cultivars’ stems.
This drought-tolerant plant needs well-draining soil and at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to develop a healthy, compact growth habit.
Under low light, its stems will appear soft and elongated.
Water thoroughly whenever the soil feels dry, but note that this plant does not tolerate wet feet.
The plant can be propagated via stem cuttings, but avoid contact with the toxic milky sap that it exudes when cut.
Pests may be lace bugs
These silvery-winged pests seem to like my turmeric plants. What are they and how should I handle them?
Adrian Ling
From the look of the insects and their waste on the leaf surface, the pests may be a species of lace bug – so named due to the appearance of their wings.
Wash these sap-sucking pests off your plants with a strong jet of water. Do so thoroughly and repeatedly to remove them. You can then clean off the insects’ waste using a diluted soap solution and a soft sponge or cloth.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
- Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.