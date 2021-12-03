Root Awakening: Mahkota Dewa is medicinal, pandan plant care, snail removal and more

Mahkota Dewa valued as a medicinal plant

This plant was given to me by a Chinese physician a couple of years ago. Now it is fruiting. What is its name and what can it be used for?

Phua Cheng Tar

The shrub pictured is botanically known as Phaleria macrocarpa. Its common names include Mahkota Dewa and God's Crown. It can grow as a shrub or a small tree, and thrives under filtered sunlight outdoors. It also produces scented white flowers.

The bright red fruit is toxic and should not be consumed without prior processing and supervision. The plant's leaves, branches, fruit and seeds have uses in traditional medicine and it is often grown for that purpose.

Shrub is a basil plant with aromatic leaves

What is this plant? I grew it from a packet of holy basil seeds and it does not look like the picture on the packaging. It also has a citrus scent.

Carol Teo



PHOTO: CAROL TEO



Your picture shows a basil plant (Ocimum basilicum)that is a distinct species from the holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum).

The sweet basil series has several notable cultivars. A couple of these are known to have leaves with a citrus scent, such as lemon and lime basils. Your plant could be one of those. Purchase seeds from reputable vendors for more reliable products as well as to get reliable germination rates.

Awl snails can be removed with watermelon bait

My potted plants have been infested with tiny snails. Where did they come from and how do I get rid of them?

Tan Tock Beng



PHOTO: TAN TOCK BENG



The snails shown are likely awl snails, which may not be attracted to commercially available snail pellets. Use watermelon skins as bait, placing them on the soil in such a way that the white portion of a skin faces downwards. You can then remove the snails that are attracted to the skins.

To manage the issue, it is vital to remove or clear out snails' potential hiding spots. In a garden, these are typically moist and shady spaces such as leaf debris and flower pots.

Plant is the crown flower

Where can I find the Erukkan leaf plant in Singapore? It has medicinal value and is considered a natural remedy for heel pain in Sri Lanka. Also, where can I buy spice plants from the National Parks Board?

Shirley Sivakumaran



PHOTO: SHIRLEY SIVAKUMARAN



The plant you are interested in is the Crown Flower and its botanical name is Calotropis gigantea. It grows as a lanky shrub with leaves that feed the caterpillars of Plain Tiger and Common Crow butterflies. As such, this plant is likely to be more sought after by ecological gardeners who are planting a butterfly garden. Note that damaged parts of the plant produce a toxic milky sap.

The Crown Flower plant is available for sale in some large commercial nurseries. NParks sells a selection of different plants every quarter at Rake Spade in HortPark.

Keep pandan plant evenly moist, avoid letting it dry out

Why are the tips of my pandan plant's leaves - even the young ones - turning brown?

Jennifer Teo



PHOTO: JENNIFER TEO



The Pandan Plant (Pandanus amaryllifolius) grows best in well-drained soil that is kept moist at all times. Potted specimens often dry out if not regularly watered and this can cause plants to wilt and parts of the leaves to dry.

From the picture, your plant seems to have been infested with spider mites, leading to the leaves' speckled appearance. You can use a diluted soap solution to spray and wash the pests off your plant regularly to keep the infestation in check. Summer oil, an environmentally friendly garden pesticide, may also be used.