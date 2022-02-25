Root Awakening: Lime plant lacks nutrients

Lime plant lacks nutrients

My calamansi plant is about eight years old and produced an abundance of fruit for the first four years or so. It now flowers only occasionally; a few of the flowers develop into tiny fruit. It is placed in a spot which gets full afternoon sun. The plant is watered twice daily, fertilised with goat manure and has compost added every three months.

Michelle Jam

The leaves of your lime plant appear to be chlorotic, which is a sign of nutrient deficiency. A plant that lacks nutrients will not be in optimal health and, as a result, will not be productive.

Nutrient deficiency can be a result of several factors. Check if the soil is too compacted. In compacted and heavy soils, roots cannot grow and extend, as nutrient absorption will be impeded. Compacted soil will also lead to aeration and drainage issues during wet weather and can affect plant health. You need to incorporate high-quality organic matter into the soil to alleviate the issue.

Also, the soil pH level should be in the slightly acidic range. Nutrient availability is affected by soil pH level as they can become "locked up" or insoluble despite the addition of fertilisers. If the soil is too alkaline, you may need to add sulphur powder to bring down the pH level. If it is too acidic, the pH value can be raised by adding garden lime, which is essentially limestone. These can be bought from nurseries and added in small quantities. Do note that changes in soil pH levels will take time.

Epiphyllum is a cacti genus that produces large, scented blooms