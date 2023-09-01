Root Awakening: Lady’s Finger’s leaves change shape with age

Our Fiddle Leaf Fig gets indirect sunlight for about two to four hours a day, with indoor lights as well.

I previously watered it with about 250ml of water twice weekly. A few weeks back, it started to develop brown spots on its leaves and shed about half of its leaves. I then repotted the plant into a bigger container, topping up with cactus soil. Since then, I have been watering it with about 600ml of water once a week when the surface of the soil is dry to the touch, but the brown spots on its leaves are spreading. What can I do?

Amelia Ng

The Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata) needs at least six hours of direct sunlight daily. Healthy specimens can be seen in outdoor gardens. They tolerate shady conditions only for short periods before their health fails and they become susceptible to pests and disease.

As for the black patches and shedding leaves, these may be due to transplant shock. Did you disturb the roots by removing soil from the root ball? Such a procedure damages the roots and impairs the plant’s ability to take up water. Plants that suffer from transplant shock will shed leaves and younger leaves will also turn brown and die.

Depending on the extent of the injury, the plant may take some time to recover and produce new roots. During this period, ensure the plant is not exposed to strong sunlight, which can cause it to lose water rapidly.

Finally, when watering plants, water enough that a slight excess trickles out from the drainage holes found at the base of the pot. This is an indication that the root ball has been thoroughly moistened. Remove the excess water to ensure the plant does not suffer from wet feet.