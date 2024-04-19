Root Awakening: Jewels of Opar produces ginseng-like roots

My brinjal and tomato plants are infested with these small creatures, which I have been unable to wash away. What are these creatures and how do I get rid of them?

Gan Sing Hai

Your plants appear to have been infested with mealy bugs. These sap-sucking pests can be managed with regular applications of summer oil. Cover all parts of the plant for proper pest control.

You can rotate summer oil with pyrethrins, which are fast-acting botanical pesticides derived from a chrysanthemum relative.

Podocarpus has sensitive root systems

My Podocarpus stands almost 2m tall, but its leaves are turning red and falling off. How can I take care of it?

Gary Chan

Without a picture, it is difficult to pinpoint what is wrong with your Podocarpus, which is commonly known as the Buddhist pine.

In general, this plant has sensitive roots, so keep it evenly moist and do not let it dry out in hot weather. Plants tend to dry out easily if they are pot-bound, which is a common issue with bonsai specimens.

A plant with dry roots may become stressed and shed leaves. Damaged roots are also slow to recover and difficult to remedy.

In addition, grow your plant in well-draining soil, as compacted soil can lead to waterlogging and root rot.

Lady’s fingers have a fungal disease