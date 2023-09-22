Root Awakening: Jasmine plant may have whitefly infestation

Jasmine has pest problem, nutrient deficiency

There are jumping white insects on my jasmine plant and it has brown spots on its leaves. What is wrong and how do I get rid of the insects? I already spray the plant with neem oil.

Celestina Lee

Your jasmine plant may be infested with whiteflies, which are small white pests that fly away when disturbed. They are one of the most difficult pests to deal with.

If neem oil fails, there may be a need for faster-acting pesticides. Try natural pyrethrins or related chemical pesticides such as cypermethrin.

To reduce the likelihood of the pests developing resistance, rotate these with a pesticide that works in a different way, such as summer oil, which will suffocate the pests and is available for sale in local nurseries.

When applying the pesticide, wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

The brown spots could be due to injury caused by spraying neem oil. Such injuries are common when one is using oil-based pesticides, as these dissolve the waxy protective layer of the leaves.

The new leaves of the plant appear chlorotic – the veins are green, but the rest of the tissue is yellow. Your plant may lack trace elements such as iron.

Ensure that the soil is well-draining and that its pH level is not too acidic or alkaline. Also, feed your plant with fertilisers that contain the nutrients it needs for optimal growth.

