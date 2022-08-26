Root Awakening: Jackfruit cracking could be due to uneven moisture levels in soil

My Hoya Kerrii has been growing well. After re-potting it to a bigger pot with the same soil medium, the leaves started to look thin with clear veins. I watered it and gave it more sunlight, but large white patches appeared on the leaves and the shoots dried up. What can I do to save it?

Jim Chia

The white patches on the leaves may be a sign of sunburn. Was the plant previously grown under shadier conditions? Such plants should be moved gradually to locations with higher light intensity and given enough time to acclimatise.

When moving the plant to its new pot, did you also remove its growing mix? This may have damaged roots and impaired your plant's ability to take up water. Under sunny conditions, the plant may also not be able to take up water quickly enough, which can damage leaves. As a rule of thumb, a recently moved plant should be put in a cool and slightly shady site for it to recuperate and grow new roots before being moved back to its original location.

The scorched leaves will not recover. Let the plant adapt to its growing conditions and there will be new growth over time. If the leaves are not rotting, there is no need to trim them away.