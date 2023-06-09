Root Awakening: Infested plant needs pruning

Basil plant may be infested with broad mites

This plant was grown from seeds gifted by a friend. What is it and is it edible? Its leaves smell similar to basil.

Pat Ng

The plant could be a type of basil, but check with your friend if the seeds were taken from a basil plant before you consume it.

Its distorted leaves indicate a possible broad mite infestation. These pests, which are not visible to the naked eye, can cause leaves to become brittle. The infested leaves also have shiny undersides.

An infested plant may need to be pruned first to reduce the number of pests. Protect new leaves with regular sprays of a diluted lime sulphur solution, which is an organic pesticide. Apply this during a cooler time of the day and in a well-ventilated area, and make sure it does not come into contact with your skin or eyes.

Wash the produce thoroughly before consumption.

