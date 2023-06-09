Root Awakening: Infested plant needs pruning

Basil plant may be infested with broad mites
This plant was grown from seeds gifted by a friend. What is it and is it edible? Its leaves smell similar to basil.
Pat Ng
The plant could be a type of basil, but check with your friend if the seeds were taken from a basil plant before you consume it.
Its distorted leaves indicate a possible broad mite infestation. These pests, which are not visible to the naked eye, can cause leaves to become brittle. The infested leaves also have shiny undersides.
An infested plant may need to be pruned first to reduce the number of pests. Protect new leaves with regular sprays of a diluted lime sulphur solution, which is an organic pesticide. Apply this during a cooler time of the day and in a well-ventilated area, and make sure it does not come into contact with your skin or eyes.
Wash the produce thoroughly before consumption.
Flowering plant is the hibiscus
My neighbours are away and have asked me to water their plants. I have been watering them every day in the late morning. What is this flowering plant and should I continue to water it daily?
Gabriel Chia
This potted plant is the hibiscus. Though it grows as a shrub, smaller plants can be grown in a pot with a well-draining, fertile growing mix. The hibiscus needs a sunny location to thrive and will flower profusely.
The frequency of watering depends on the size of the plant, its growing environment, the size of the pot and the type of growing media.
Always water a plant thoroughly until excess water drains from the drainage holes at the base of the pot. Never wait until a plant has wilted to water it, as the roots could have dried out.
To check for moisture, insert your finger below the surface of the growing media. Once it feels slightly dry, you should water your plant.
When moisture has evaporated from the growing mix or been taken up by the plant, the pot will also feel lighter.
Bird’s nest fern needs good light to thrive
I have had this plant for years and it has always been healthy with large green leaves. Over the past few months, the leaves have been shedding from the lowest layer. I used to water it every two to three days, but the soil now remains wet for many days after watering. The bottom leaves have wilted, and their ends are dry and yellow. What is wrong with my plant and can it be saved? It is grown in the corridor, which gets a few hours of morning sun every day.
Chris Yap
Your bird’s nest fern (botanical name: Asplenium nidus) needs to be grown in a location that gets at least six hours a day of filtered sunlight. Although it is a fern, it does not thrive in deep shade.
If there is not enough light, moisture from the potting mix will not evaporate quickly enough. As such, the plant will experience constant wet feet, which can cause the fronds to rot and fall off. Let the potting mix dry out slightly before watering again.
Also, check that you have not grown the plant too deeply. The crown of the fern should not be buried in the potting mix.
Chinese spinach is infested with leaf-footed bugs, may have fungal disease
My spinach leaves have yellow spots, white bugs and brown eggs underneath. How do I get rid of them? Also, if the leaves have been infected, is the vegetable still edible?
Sim Sit Beng
The brown eggs on your Chinese spinach – which is an Amaranthus species – have likely been laid by leaf-footed bugs. These sap-sucking pests can weaken plants.
Inspect the plant regularly and remove parts with eggs on them. The bugs’ nymphs and adults can be killed by spraying plants with a diluted castile soap solution.
As for the spots, check the undersides of the leaves for white bumps. White blister is a disease best prevented by applying chemical fungicides.
However, as you are growing the plants for personal consumption, it is better to avoid using such substances. You may want to trial various Chinese spinach cultivars to find one that is more resistant to disease.
Avoid growing plants during the wet season, and build a shelter to protect them from rain and excessive moisture. Space the plants adequately and do not overcrowd them.
Once disease has been detected, it is best to practise crop rotation. Grow unrelated plants so that the disease-causing organism’s population is reduced to a level that leaves negligible damage. Do not compost infected leaves as this can cause the disease to spread.
- Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.
