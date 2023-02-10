Root Awakening: Indian Borage looks leggy

Prune and propagate Indian Borage for a more compact shape

I repotted my Indian Borage plant more than a month ago. Three weeks ago, brown patches appeared on some leaves. A few leaves dropped as well. I water it on alternate days. What is wrong?

Sindy Ang

Your plant looks leggy. You might want to take its tip cuttings to start new plants and try to root them.

The Indian Borage thrives in a well-drained growing mix where stems do not rot. Plants require good air circulation and at least six hours of direct sunlight in a high-rise setting.

As for the leaves with spots, is your plant being grown in the shade? Although this species can tolerate a semi-shaded spot, too shady a location, coupled with a high-moisture environment, can lead to fungal disease on the leaves.

Protect your plant from the rain as disease-causing pathogens can enter plant tissue in that way. Remove diseased leaves to prevent further spread.

