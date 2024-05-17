Root Awakening: Guiana Chestnut can grow into a large tree

Guiana Chestnut is a popular houseplant

How should I take care of this plant? Should I repot the plant into a bigger pot?

Ong Bee Guat

You have a Guiana Chestnut (Pachira aquatica), a popular houseplant that is considered an auspicious plant for Chinese New Year.

It can become a large tree when grown outdoors, and thrives in parks and outdoor gardens under full sun.

By growing it in a small pot, the size of the plant can be constrained. However, you may need to water more often – the volume of its pot will be limited, as will the amount of moisture it can hold.

Also, it will need at least six hours of filtered sunlight a day when grown in an apartment setting. Under low light conditions, it will produce soft, elongated growth with widely spaced leaves.

Holy basil, mulberry are common edible plants