Root Awakening: Guava plant is stressed, possibly due to small pot

My Phalaenopsis orchids were growing well for the first few years in a Housing Board corridor without direct sunlight. I watered and sprayed the roots and leaves often as they dried out easily, but the plant did not flower. The leaves have also turned yellow lately and developed patches. How can I help my plant and get it to flower? What kind of orchid is easier to rear in our environment?

Dennis Chang

Your orchid’s shrivelled leaves indicate a lack of water. Note that high-rise apartment conditions are dry, so you may need to use moisture-retentive growing materials, such as sphagnum moss, around the roots, to slow the drying-out process.

You can also install a timer-controlled misting system that will increase the ambient humidity over the course of the day. This will also bring down the temperature of the environment. Fungicides such as Thiram, which is available in local nurseries, can be applied regularly to reduce the likelihood of disease in your plant.

Phalaenopsis orchids are commonly sold as potted plants for floriculture displays, but it can be difficult to get them to bloom again without cooling. They tend to stay vegetative under Singapore’s tropical climate, which is expected to get warmer in the years to come.

You can try Phalaenopsis cornu-cervi (Deer-antlered Phalaenopsis) and Phalaenopsis violacea, which are two species grown by local orchid hobbyists. Ensure you are able to provide suitable environmental conditions for their growth. Stressed plants grown under dry conditions can also be infested with spider mites.

